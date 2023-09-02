The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) 2022 Annual Report, “Reaching New Heights Through Community Partnerships,” is now available online at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org.
The annual report presents an overview of accomplishments and partnerships inspiring positive change in McKean County during the past year.
From its beginning in 2017, the McKean County Community Foundation has benefited from the support of charitable-minded individuals, organizations and businesses that have established funds to invest in the future of area communities. These funds have provided thousands of dollars to support area programs and projects.
MCCF’s impact in the community continues to grow as donors open new charitable funds at the foundation each year.
In 2022 MCCF awarded more than $425,000 dollars, giving out 67 grants and 62 scholarships. This includes the $250,000 in grants administered and distributed by the foundation through a major partnership with the McKean County Commissioners. These are a portion of McKean County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The publication tells the story of donors and recipients, types of funds and the ways in which these funds have benefited the community through grants to non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities, as well as through scholarships awarded to hundreds of students. The annual report can be found online at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org under About/Publications. A complimentary printed copy is available by contacting the MCCF office at (844) 238-2289.
The McKean County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, is a non-profit organization that provides the administrative and investment management services aimed at making it easier for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes with tax-deductible donations while improving the area’s quality of life.