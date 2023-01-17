Marconi MUG

Stephen Marconi, master gardener

 Photo provided

EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to once again present “Soil: The Key to Your Best Garden Ever” in partnership with Penn State Extension.

Elk County Master Gardener, Stephen Marconi, will present a great seed saving class from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 in the library’s multipurpose room.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos