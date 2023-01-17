EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to once again present “Soil: The Key to Your Best Garden Ever” in partnership with Penn State Extension.
Elk County Master Gardener, Stephen Marconi, will present a great seed saving class from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 in the library’s multipurpose room.
Participants will learn what it takes to turn soil into supper, understand that soil is so much more than just dirt, and develop soils that make their garden produce nutritious and delicious produce.
Space is limited, register now on Facebook or by calling the library at (814) 486-8011.
And, the library has a Seed Library. Seeds can be checked out with a library card, and no, they do not need to be returned. To learn more about the Seed Library, and for a full list of available seeds, visit https://barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org/seed-library/.
Additionally, Marconi is a master gardener. Ever wonder what it takes to earn this designation? Basic requirements include taking the training program, being at least 18 years old, and wanting to share a love of gardening with others. Those interested in the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program can visit
Other happenings at the library include a questionnaire to find out which titles were considered favorites last year, a blind date with a book, and a puzzle swap.
Additionally, the Blind Date with a Book contest will launch on January 30 (the end date has not yet been announced). For this contest the library staff cover selected books with brown paper and have offered two or three hints about the book’s name and/or plot. Patrons then check out the book and complete a review form. Upon returning the review form, their name gets entered into a Valentine Day themed basket raffle.
There will be a monthly Puzzle Swap on the first Saturday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. where puzzle lovers can bring in puzzles to exchange for new ones through the winter months.