The snow on the ground signals the beginning of local-shopping season with the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Small Week, which begins Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Dec. 1.
And this year shopping at two Bradford businesses will earn individuals the chance to be entered into the Chamber’s Shop Small Week Raffle. First prize is a $250 Chamber gift certificate, with second prize being a $100 gift certificate and third prize one of $50.
Eligible participants must shop at at least two of the following locations: Allegheny Mountain Arts, Bradford Creative Performing Arts Center, Boser’s Beers, Bradford Brew Station, Bella Capelli Salon & Boutique, Burkhouse Bargain House, Cummins Country Charm, Cummins Nutrition, Derrick City Diner, Dominos Pizza, Dunkin, Graceful Blooms, Graham’s Greenhouse, Grocery Stretcher, Guitar Lessons with Jim Ronan, John Williams Pastry Shop, Just Riding Along, Kennedy Street Cafe, Leo’s Sub Shop, Liberty Tavern, Little Beauty Shop, Little Fabric Garden, Man’s World, Marilyn Horne Museum, Mama Jane’s Eatery, Michelle’s Flair for Hair, Ott & McHenry Pharmacy, Papa Scoops, Paper Factory, Runway Bar & Grill, Shembeda Floor Covering, Singer’s Country Store & Furniture Barn, Sportsman’s Outlet, Tasta Pizza, Togi’s Family Restaurant, Togi’s Sub Station, Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe and the Zippo Case Museum.
Money spent at two of these locations during the Shop Small Week time frame earn shoppers the opportunity to fill out a form at the Chamber office, 121 Main St. (in the mail slot) or email an image of the form to Casselyn@bradfordchamber.com.
“Shopping local during Shop Small Week is so important,” said Michelle Shaffer Baxter, president of the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority. “Not only can you find many unique gifts in our local downtown businesses but you will also be able to give back to your local businesses and community. We need to help our local economy. Without all you shoppers our businesses would not survive.”
All entry forms must be submitted no later than Dec. 6 — with the winners being drawn via a Facebook livestream event at noon on Dec. 7.
Heidi Scrivo-Passmore, executive director of the Bradford Chamber, said last year’s raffle had 350 participants. The goal this year is to surpass last year’s entries.
Each participating business received a visit Friday from the Shop Small Week “bandits,” who dropped off copies of raffle forms that may be used by patrons to enter the raffle, Make sure to ask employees at participating businesses for copies.
For forms or more information, visit www.bradfordchamber.com, and click the “Shop Small” tab. Forms can be returned via email or printed and filled out in ink. Remember to drop all entry forms off to the Chamber office before Dec. 6 for a chance to win this holiday season.