The snow on the ground signals the beginning of local-shopping season with the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Small Week, which begins Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Dec. 1.

And this year shopping at two Bradford businesses will earn individuals the chance to be entered into the Chamber’s Shop Small Week Raffle. First prize is a $250 Chamber gift certificate, with second prize being a $100 gift certificate and third prize one of $50.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos