The state Superior Court has upheld the prison sentence of a former Bradford man convicted in absentia of stabbing another man in Bradford in 2020.

Matthew Howard, 28, was convicted at jury trial in 2021 on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault — bodily injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.

