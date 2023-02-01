The state Superior Court has upheld the prison sentence of a former Bradford man convicted in absentia of stabbing another man in Bradford in 2020.
Matthew Howard, 28, was convicted at jury trial in 2021 on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault — bodily injury with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 24, 2020, Howard approached a male victim outside near the High Rise on Bushnell Street in Bradford, called him names and stabbed him in the neck.
Howard failed to appear at trial despite attempts from defense attorney, Public Defender Phil Clabaugh to reach him. While Clabaugh attempted to raise the issue of self-defense, it was rejected and Howard was found guilty. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Jan. 11, 2022, Howard was apprehended. He was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2022, to 7 years to 14 years in the Department of Corrections and 1 year of consecutive probation. In a separate case, he was sentenced to another term of 1 year to 2 years, consecutive, for the crime of Inmate Procuring Weapon.
Clabaugh filed an appeal on Howard’s behalf, alleging the trial court erred in holding the trial in absentia and erred in denying the defense request to instruct the jury on the issue of self defense.
On Jan. 17, the state Superior Court issued a memorandum, denying the appeal.
“Here, the record at the time of the trial showed that (Howard) had notice of the Dec. 20, 2021, trial date,” the judges indicated. Clabaugh had indicated that he had told Howard of the date of the trial, and said he knew of no reason why Howard was not present. Therefore, the judges indicated, his failure to appear was voluntary.
In fact, the memorandum stated that Howard told the court at his sentencing hearing that the reason he didn’t appear was “I was high and I was scared.”
Regarding the self-defense issue, the judges ruled there was no evidence of such, and that Howard had gone out of his way to approach the victim in this case.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer represented the Commonwealth on the appeal.