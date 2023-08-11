KERSEY — Pennsylvania State Superior Court Candidate Jill Beck visited the Elk County Fair on opening night Tuesday, spending time at the Elk County Democrats table and talking to voters on the fairgrounds.
The visit to Elk County was her second in 2023 as she also was part of the Party’s Derby Day event in May prior to the primary. Representing the entire slate of Democratic judges, Beck also visited the Warren County Fair earlier Tuesday.
During her visit Beck noted, “I am running my campaign like I plan to run my courtroom – with every person having the opportunity to be heard. I am committed to coming to meet voters where they are. And where better to carry out this commitment than at the Elk County Fair?! It was a beautiful evening full of great conversation about the importance of our courts to every Pennsylvanian. The ice cream was an added bonus!”
Candidate Beck will be joined on the November ballot by Judge Timika Lane. Beck, an attorney from Pittsburgh, is an advocate for equal justice for all and believes that justice is served only when every person – regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or income – has fair and equal access to the courts. During the primary she made it a point, she said, to visit all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Judge Lane, along with Judge Dan McCaffery for state Supreme Court and Judge Matt Wolf for Commonwealth Court were in Elk County earlier in August for the annual Elk County Democratic Picnic. The four candidates have been visiting rural counties throughout the summer, meeting voters and looking to cut margins across the Commonwealth.