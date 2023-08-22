EMPORIUM — Cameron County’s Annual Super Weekend returns Friday through Sunday with vendor fairs, games and competitions, kids’ activities, local sales and live music.
The Sarah Jane’s Art Studio & Embassy Powdered Metals Window Art Competition is set 3 to 7 p.m. Start at the studio with supplies provided and business windows to be painted assigned on a first-come basis; public judging is scheduled Saturday.
Registration for the Super Weekend Cornhole Competition begins at 5 p.m. at the Emporium Fire Hall. Bags fly at 5:30. Grab dinner from a local restaurant or check out Anytime Lunch on site. Six Pak will play from 6 to 10 p.m.
Cameron County Farmers Market will start Saturday’s slate at 9 a.m. followed by 40-plus vendors filling the business district from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with something for everyone, from raffles and giveaways to artisans and baked goods. Check out the dough bowl centerpiece and crafting bars or local rummage sales. Food trucks and concessions will be in town all day, in addition to special menus and sales at local restaurants.
Kids activities can be found 1 to 4 p.m. in Kids Central on Chestnut Street with Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities (CCOYA), Cameron County Recreation, Dickinson Center, Head Start, ADAS, Guidance Center and Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) for bubbles, slushies, cotton candy, crafts, cookie decorating, games and giveaways.
Activities include Smoker’s Insane Terrain Park Blindfolded Back Seat Driver Race and RC Paintball Competition on Cherry Street, the Community Clubs and C&N Bank-sponsored Rock Wall from 1 to 5 p.m. in Town Center, Straub Insurance Agency Anything Race at 2:30 p.m. on Greenwood Street, Emporium Volunteer Fire Department Battle of the Barrel set 3 to 5 p.m. on North Broad Street and Bridges Youth Group-sponsored Scavenger Hunt from 3 to 5 p.m. starting at Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and window art judging. Local musicians will play from noon to 2 p.m. at the Town Center Music Tent with local punk band Phaser taking the stage 4 to 5 followed by the Colin Alvarez Band from Harrisburg playing 6 to 10 p.m. Parking is available in the West Creek Rails to Trails lot on Third Street or streetside outside the town center.
Sunday’s schedule begins with a non-denominational community worship service hosted by Cameron County Ministerium at 10:30 a.m. in Emporium’s Town Center. Driftwood Municipal Park will host a community picnic and party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebrating Buckie the Bucktail Rock Snake with a free hot dog lunch, rock painting, kids’ activities and giveaways.