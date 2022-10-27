LOGO

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A dark-delicious tale will unfold in November at The Robert Lee Scharmann Theatre located on SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Jamestown Campus.

The JCC Uncommoners will present “Heathers The Musical” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12, with a 2 p.m. show on Nov. 6 and 13.

