JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A dark-delicious tale will unfold in November at The Robert Lee Scharmann Theatre located on SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Jamestown Campus.
The JCC Uncommoners will present “Heathers The Musical” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12, with a 2 p.m. show on Nov. 6 and 13.
Adam Owens, Scharmann Theatre manager, is directing the performance, which is based on the 1989 cult-classic film of the same name.
“Heathers” is the story of Veronica Sawyer, played by Morgan Tobio of Hamden, Conn. Veronica is a senior at the fictional Westerberg High, and longs to be cool like the it-girls that run her school: the unaffected, unattainable — Heathers. Veronica soon learns being one of the Heathers means bullying the same kids she considered friends.
Among the main players in the musical are Dwain Graham of Jamestown as J.D., Marisa Skinner of Jamestown as Heather Chandler, Jessie Stahlman of Ashville as Heather McNamara and Jackie Bielata of Jamestown as Heather Duke.
“Heathers is a dark comedy that deals frankly, and sometimes comically, with sexuality, mental health, murder and suicide,” said Owens. “While these are aspects of real life, which should be represented in art, we also acknowledge they are subjects that may be triggering for some people.”
The show features area high school and college students, with adult roles played by local actors. The entire cast and crew feature the talents of 25 actors, 20 crew members and eight musicians conducted by Chris Wakefield.
Enjoying his return to the stage, Caleb Foley of Jamestown plays Kurt Kelly, the iconic high school jock and bully.
“I’m having so much fun — it looks and sounds like the whole cast is having a good time,” Foley shares. “It’s a fun, different show, and we all love it!”
At the heart of the JCC Uncommoners and the Scharmann Theatre is Owens, who first performed on the stage nearly 28 years ago, and became the manager in 2020. He has long appreciated the magic of the stage and watching talent shine ever brighter through the efforts of dedicated performers.
“The Heathers cast have been working hard since the beginning of September, and they cannot wait to be on stage in front of the community,” Owens said. “The performances are coming up fast, are you in or are you out?”