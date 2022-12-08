OLEAN, N.Y. — SUNY Jamestown Community College officially opened its Cattaraugus County Campus eSports stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

“This is exciting for us for a lot of reasons, one of which is we have begun implementing a plan to reintroduce athletics in Cattaraugus County,” said Daniel DeMarte, JCC president. “We know how important it is that students come here and have an opportunity to get involved in activities outside of the classroom.”

