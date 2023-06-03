A favorite activity of local Bradford residents, Lunch on the Square, has returned for the first time since everything went on hiatus due to COVID pandemic. Not only has the favorite activity returned, but it has an entire new atmosphere to enjoy with the upgrades done to Veterans’ Square — which now includes more space to sit, eat and enjoy the live musical entertainment.
For the first official Lunch in the Square since the pandemic, guests were entertained by the Bradford Area High School Jazz Band. While enjoying the melodies of the jazz instruments, folks who attended between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday had a variety of food, treat and drink vendors to choose from, including Roadrunner Novelties, Pizza Napoli, The Magic Bean Cafe and A Slice of the 80s.
Greg Gleason of Pizza Napoli spoke about the importance of such events and why he enjoys participating in Lunch in the Square and other similar events.
“We get out to see the people, we get people to try our food who may not normally have the chance,” he said. “It’s fun, the band is out here sounding terrific and it’s a beautiful day — where else would you rather be?”
Indeed, Friday offered beautiful, sunny skies, albeit it was somewhat warm for early June — the temperature was in the mid-80s.
Heidi Scrivo-Passmore, the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said, “Thank you to the DBBDA (Downtown Bradford Business District Authority) and Main Street Manager Sarah Matzner for bringing back Lunch in the Square. It is so exciting to see people gathering downtown in the beautiful square buying lunch from our local small businesses.”
For those who might have missed the opening Lunch in the Square, the next is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. July 7, also a Friday.