PITTSBURGH — Colder weather may seem far off in the distance, but in the travel world, now is the time to think about cooler days and year-end holidays.
According to AAA, many people wait to book holiday travel in September and October, but summer really is the best time to make holiday plans. By planning now, travelers have a better chance of finding the best deals and locking in the destination of their choice.
“When it comes to the holidays, more people seem to have a sense of adventure as they plan those special trips with loved ones,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Travelers are eager to get their dream vacations on the books now whether it’s a family theme park vacation or a memorable trip abroad.”
Things to Remember When Booking Holiday Travel:
Book now before most families do. With summer vacations and camps in full swing, most people aren’t thinking about the holidays. Many families wait to book until early fall, when schools resume and they’re back into their routine. To ensure the best selection and prices, get holiday trips on the books now.
Nonstop flights fill up quickly. Most travelers want to skip layovers and get right to their destination. That means nonstop flights, especially those going cross-country and internationally, will fill up fast. Prices fluctuate, and the longer travelers wait, the fewer options are available for nonstop flights and premium seats.
Europe, cruises, and theme parks sell out in advance. European travel is booming this year and the holidays will be no exception. AAA travel advisors say touring Christmas markets in Europe is extremely popular and itineraries sell out in advance. River cruises are also in high demand during the holidays, along with Caribbean cruises.
More people are gifting experiences instead of presents. Travelers who are already thinking about the holidays might decide to give the gift of travel instead of presents. And after three years of a pandemic, many people are booking bucket list trips for the entire family like a holiday trip to Disney World.