Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to register for summer camp. There are camps for all ages, 6-18, throughout the region, and for all sorts of interests. Many of the organizations are also looking for camp counselors. If interested in working this summer at camp, reach out to the organizations for more information.
The Salvation Army in Bradford has a few spaces remaining for the annual youth summer camp in Ellwood City. The camp is geared for children ages 6-12, but some sessions do allow for age adjustments. Each session is a week long, Monday through Friday.
Major David Means added, “For the Bradford area, our available sessions are STEM Camp, from July 17-21 for ages 6-12. We will also be sending campers to Survivor Week from July 31 to Aug. 4, which is for ages 6-14.”
For the STEM camp, Means said he has space for four boys and four girls; and for Survivor Week, he has room for three boys and four girls, “Once slots are taken, a waiting list will be created.” Registrations and medical forms are due by June 1. All registrations are completed online at https://salvationarmywpa.org/camp/
If interested in either camp, contact Means by email at David.meansjr@use.salvationarmy.org or phone, (814) 368-7012.
Camp Penuel East,1 Camp Road, Eldred, is getting their grounds ready for the season and looking for anyone who can assist. Join them from 9 a.m. until, well that is up in the air, on Saturday, May 6; Friday, May 12, and Saturday May 13 for spring work days. Everyone is welcomed, young and old as there is definitely something for everyone to help with. Bring chainsaws, power tools, yard tools, and anything else that might assist in cleaning up from the winter months.
The camp is still in search of a utility vehicle, if anyone in the community has one to donate. For years, Camp Penuel had been keeping the “Green Machine” alive, hoping and praying for a new-to-them machine, but it didn’t happen. And the vehicle is no longer working. A fund for a new vehicle has been established and donations are trickling in.
Camp officials welcome church groups, youth groups, company volunteers and individuals who have a heart to serve in local missions. Call (814) 225-3222 or text availability, and for more information about Camp Penuel East visit www.penueleast.org
Camp Penuel East facilities include a dining hall, outdoor pavilions, and cabins with 8-12 beds each. All campers are supervised by trained teen counselors and authorized adult staff during their entire stay at camp. They are currently working on adding more weeks for camps this year as well. Officials ask anyone who attends a church, the pastor or children’s ministry coordinator, or even a community member to connect with them for more information about their free, Christ-centered, one week Summer camps for children ages 7-11. Coordinating camps is a great outreach to communities and helps grow ministries by connecting neighborhoods, schools, and families.
One of the groups to use the space at Camp Penuel East is Northwinds 4-H Residential camp. Northwinds 4-H camp is a four-day residential camp open for all youth ages 8-13 who live in Cameron, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
The camp encourages campers to learn from their counselors, who serve as role models, mentors and workshop facilitators throughout the week. Activities include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, environmental education, crafts, shooting sports, campfires, evening programs and more. There is a one-day day camp for youth ages 6-9 on Thursday.
Northwinds runs Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23. The weeklong camp has a registration fee of $200. For more information, contact Amy Murphy via email at adb8@psu.edu or by calling (814) 274-8540, ext. 104.
Each of the county 4-H groups also have contacts to help with registering for Northwinds Residential camp.
For those in McKean County, 4-H members should reach out to Morgan for more information. Pre-registration to attend the event is required by no later than May 24. No walk-in registrants will be accepted. Register now online at https://4h.zsuite.org/event-registrations/20633
The McKean County 4-H Facebook page added a little more detail for the younger campers who might be attending for just one day, “Calling all Cloverbuds! Registration is now open for Cloverbud Day at Northwinds 4-H Camp. Cloverbud camp is designed to introduce children, ages 5-9, to the 4-H camping experience. Campers will experience the fun and excitement of the 4-H camping program by learning new things, singing camp songs, and participating in hands-on activities. The Cloverbud camp takes place during the same time as Northwinds 4-H Residential Camp week, so the participants will get to participate in activities with older members as well.”
Penn-York Camp (PYC), in Ulysses, Potter County, is a non-denominational Christian Camp with an entire summer lineup of camps for kids. PYC is a great place to unplug from the many voices this world is constantly bombarding us with and just be still to hear God’s voice.
Explorer camps are a great opportunity for campers who like to rough it a little bit. Campers, ages 11-13 and 14-18, sleep outdoors in tents or lean-tos, sometimes personal hammocks; they prepare meals and enjoy the beauty of creation. This session includes an off-site trip. Friendship Camp is the youngest week-long overnight camp. Campers, ages 8-10, stay from Sunday until Friday in assigned cabins with both a counselor and a counselor in training. Pioneer Camp is another level of awesome. In this age group, 11-13 year-olds, campers will be allowed to participate in the high and low ropes course activities.
The camps have fees that are required at registration. Campership aid is available to all families who cannot afford the entire price of camp. To request a campership aid discount, simply complete the Campership Aid Form while registering online. For more details about each of the camps or about the Penn-York Camp & Retreat Center, call (814) 848-9811, email pennyork@pennyork.com or visit www.pennyork.com