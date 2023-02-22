EMPORIUM — Pull out those pajamas and get ready to party, because the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium is excited to bring their first ever, Stuffy Sleepover at the library, on Friday, March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Children are invited to wear their pajamas (optional) and bring their favorite stuffed animal (no oversized toys please) to the library for an evening of activities and stories. Please only bring one stuffed animal per child attending. Extra stuffed animals will be on hand for those who are too nervous to leave their friend behind.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos