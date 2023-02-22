EMPORIUM — Pull out those pajamas and get ready to party, because the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium is excited to bring their first ever, Stuffy Sleepover at the library, on Friday, March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Children are invited to wear their pajamas (optional) and bring their favorite stuffed animal (no oversized toys please) to the library for an evening of activities and stories. Please only bring one stuffed animal per child attending. Extra stuffed animals will be on hand for those who are too nervous to leave their friend behind.
The evening will start off with hot cocoa and cookies while kids “check in” their stuffed animals for the evening. This will be followed by a story about stuffies, a parachute game, pillowcase craft, and another night time story before tucking in their stuffed animals for the night.
Children will be able to pick up their stuffed animals any time on Saturday and will receive a “Certificate of Achievement” and pictures of their stuffies’ nighttime shenanigans, along with their decorated pillowcase.
There is no cost for this program. To register, click “going” on the Facebook event page, or call the library at (814) 486-8011. Let us know of any food allergies/restrictions for any child planning to attend upon their registration, so we can make sure there are snacks available for everyone to enjoy.
For questions about the program, call library staff at (814) 486-8011.