PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Pennsylvania Economy League have published a new study that demonstrates how the current local taxation structure developed in 1965 does not meet today’s municipal revenue needs.
One of the cities used as a case study for the report was Bradford.
The report was debuted Friday during the Municipal Leadership Summit, a convening of elected and appointed municipal officials from across the state, at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh.
This partnership and publication is in response to The League’s Strategic Plan that called for an updated report on Pennsylvania’s local taxation structure. Pennsylvania’s municipal tax authorizations have failed to keep pace with modern realities, and municipalities need more flexible revenue options just to keep the lights on.
“The League is pleased to have partnered with the Pennsylvania Economy League to publish the ‘It’s Not 1965 Anymore — State Tax Laws Fail to Meet Municipal Needs’ report,” said League Executive Director John Brenner. “As the case studies clearly point out, we need to rethink how we fund public safety and other municipal services as the revenue tools are extremely limited for local communities to meet the challenges of today’s economic realities. Local officials are creative and innovative in spite of not having the resources to provide essential services for the public that deserves and expects results. In order to make our Commonwealth truly economically competitive, we must give local leaders a menu of revenue options that steers us away from nearly total reliance on property taxes. A great deal has changed in our state and in our communities since 1965. It’s time to address how we pay for police, fire, public works and other local services.”
Much has changed in the landscape of local government since 1965 – population shifts, aging housing stock in older core communities, increased cost of municipal services, increases in tax-exempt properties receiving services.
Currently, new tools are only available to communities that have become fiscally distressed. Municipalities need access to these proven tools before fiscal distress sets in. Tools should be optional to allow each community to decide the best mix based on the make-up of the community such as: increased Local Services Tax, flexibility to increase the Earned Income Tax, Payroll Tax, county or regional Sales Tax, Drink Tax, regular reassessment.
“PEL research demonstrates that municipalities are struggling to pay for critical services like police, fire and public works because of inadequate revenue tools that are largely stuck in the 1960s,” said LeeAnne Rogers, PEL Chief Executive Officer.