After more than a year of watching its construction, students and faculty at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford started spring semester classes Monday in the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

The 39,000-square-foot, $24.5 million building is home to new engineering shops and labs, a virtual reality lab, networking lab, makerspace, large fabrication space and communal areas full of places for students to work individually or together and gather before and after classes.

