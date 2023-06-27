A student from Bradford Area High School was expelled at Monday’s Bradford Area School Board meeting, held via Zoom, for violating the district’s weapons policy.
Superintendent Katy Pude indicated the student violated the policy on May 23, but gave no further information as to the age or grade of the student. She did add, though, that, “A weapons violation is a yearlong expulsion.” She added that it involved a knife.
There was also a noticeable change in the lineup of football coaches for 2023-24 year following the resignation of the assistant varsity coach and the head junior varsity coach.
“Coaches, with resignations, came from reshuffling of positions and the head coach Jeff Puglio felt that these changes were the best use of the staff that they have,” Pude clarified.
Although Randy E. Ruffner, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, effective June 26, and Davis Redington, Head JV Football Coach, effective June 26, resigned, they are both still part of the coaching lineup: Head JV Football Coach will be Matthew DeGolier, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Redington, and the three Volunteer Football Coaches are Austen Davis, Bryce Williams, and Ruffner.
An executive session had been held prior to the regular meeting Monday night. Board President Shane Oschman stated the session was held to discuss personnel matters that involved hiring, resignations, and terms of employment. It was also held to discuss student issues related to discipline and support necessary for success.
During the meeting, a school safety report was approved. Pude presented it to the board, noting the following: ACT 44 mandates that each school district appoint or employ a School Safety and Security Coordinator and that this position must be a central office position. “Due to the constraints of the BASD budget,” Pude said, “I have assumed these duties since the act was implemented.” New this year, all coordinators are to attend a mandatory state training which will be announced in January of 2024. Pude added that coordinators have one year to attend this new training.
“In required drills, all schools held their required drills this year, including school security, fire, and bus evacuation drills,” Pude added. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency did not hold training this year, but the superintendent participated in tabletop weather drills with the McKean County Emergency Management this current school year.
Staff throughout the school district have also been trained in all required categories of Act 44, or are not due for updated training until this academic year.
One area that has been expanded has been the Safe2Say training. Pude stated, “An original team of six staff members attended the ACT 44 training. An additional team was trained in-house and added to ensure that we did not miss any calls or pertinent information. Members of the BASD met on more than one occasion with 911 personnel and local police departments. “This year, we had 15 Safe2Say reports with eight of them being life safety tips such as suicidal ideation or self-harm tips, which required that we do safety checks on the students.” The Safe2Say program remains active in the summer months, she added.
The district does have areas where they have planned for improvements. “The district has secured the funding and has ordered radios and repeaters that will be used by the 911 Center for communication for our GGB Elementary school and the Fretz Middle School,” Pude said. “The other two schools should be close enough to a centrally located repeater to not need the same level of equipment. Training with school staff will be provided by the 911 center as soon as equipment is installed.” She also added that funding for radios on school buses has been secured, and that radios have been ordered.
Pude addressed the bussing issues within the district. “The size of our district and the fact that we have two bus runs comes with many problems that smaller districts may not encounter. One of these problems is that some of our elementary students do not get home until well into the late afternoon or early evening. Looking for a win-win situation and attempting to create a solution that will be longstanding, our team discussed taking the upcoming year to propose to our community a change in start times for secondary and elementary students.” She was clear that this is not something she sees happening this school year. There will not be any changes this academic year. Pude said, “As the year progresses we would like to share with parents our challenges, gather their input, and explore the feasibility of changing the start times prior to making a determination. We want to make sure any changes would be a good fit for the families of the BASD.”
In other bussing news, the award for a 15-passenger propane bus with wheelchair lift bid was awarded to Blue Bird Bus Sales of Pittsburgh Inc. for $129,140. Only one bid was received and it was accepted unanimously by the board. Additional buses are in the plan to purchase for the next school year.
Pude also addressed a few other issues, stating, “A couple weeks ago, the administrative team and I spent three days working on the issues that we felt most pressing for the upcoming school year. Our teachers have verbalized that behavioral issues are their number one concern, and that we need additional teacher training on how to support our students through their challenges and maintain classroom control. Whole group training for the October in-service is scheduled, and tailored individual group/grade level training will be scheduled as needed, knowing not all teachers need the same level of support or classroom management technique guidance as others. One of our seasoned teachers will be presenting basic classroom management techniques to our new hires and non-tenured teachers so that they can start the new year out strong.”
The preliminary PSSA data was another concern. “Although not all scores have been returned, we did not see the gains that we were hoping to see post COVID. The administrators had a session on clarity presented by Kelly Compton, IU9, to ensure that we stayed focused in our curriculum and instructional practices on the state standards,” Pude said. “Today, a group of teachers from School Street met to refine our curriculum maps and ensure that our instruction is based on best practices. We will also have a literacy workday in each building as well as targeted professional development.”
The board also approved a contract with E therapy. Pude said, “We will use them minimally as we continue to search for two school psychologists. In the meantime, we do have support from our previous school psychologist to complete pending evaluations.”
Lisa Esch was appointed to the four-year term as board secretary and Vicki Baker was voted to continue her seat as the board treasurer.