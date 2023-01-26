ST. MARYS — Over 170 scholarship opportunities are available to area students who are attending colleges, universities or vocational schools. Students can apply for the scholarships through the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), who are both affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. The deadline for the submission of their online applications is March 7.
Students can access applications on the Foundation websites at www.elkcountyfoundation.org for ECCF and www.mckeancountyfoundation.org for MCCF. Students should go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section on the website that gives detailed information on the wide variety of scholarships available. Here they can begin the application process through an online portal. There are opportunities for everyone who is attending a post-secondary education or vocational school, including non-traditional students.
Students will create an account on the online portal where they will take an eligibility quiz that will automatically match them to all the scholarships that are available to them based on the criteria they enter. Each student will then fill out applications online. Students can easily upload letters of reference and transcripts to their applications. Applications can be worked on, saved and then completed at a later time. Students are able to track the status of each application. The online program will keep applicants on track with their scholarship reporting requirements with automated email reminders and online reporting forms.
Between Elk and McKean County there have been 15 new scholarship funds added just this year. Donors established these scholarships in memory of, in honor of, or on behalf of groups or individuals who believe in the power of education and want to help local students.
The Community Foundation is one of 40 statewide partners with PATH (Partners for Access to Higher Education). Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school. In 2022, 58 students received a total of nearly $75,000 in matching funds.
Visit the websites to see what is available. For further details, contact the school’s guidance counselor or the Community Foundation at (814) 834-2125 or (844) 238-2289.