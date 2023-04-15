ST. MARYS — As a tribute to volunteer fire departments, Straub Brewery, along with their wholesale and retail partners, recently launched a statewide program to raise awareness and support the critical role of VFDs in protecting Pennsylvania’s communities.
In March of 2023, over 2,000 cases of Straub Brite Cans were packaged with a commemorative label honoring VFDs and have been shipped to wholesalers. Look for the red stickered Brite cases at participating beer retailers throughout the state.
“The commemorative package serves as a reminder of the service and sacrifice of those volunteer firefighters who respond when called upon to safeguard their communities,” said William Brock, president and CEO of Straub Brewery.
This program also hopes to raise awareness as to the enormous cost of the equipment needed to maintain an effective VFD and ensure the wellbeing and safety of the firefighters. To cover these costs the VFDs depend on donations and contributions from their community.
Scattered amongst the 2,000+ cases, there are 40 unique cans with red and orange Brite labels. When a consumer purchases a case that contains one of these cans, Straub and their partners will make a donation to the VFD selected by that customer.
According to Brock, “By comparison, this is a small, yet important effort to support our VFDs. While the firefighters are volunteers the equipment needed to safely do their job comes at a significant dollar cost and it is up to all of us to ensure these expenses are covered.”
Located in St. Marys, Straub Brewery is one of the oldest and most historic family-owned breweries in the United States.
In February 2014, a nearby structure fire threatened to destroy the Brewery. Due to the efforts of the VFDs from every town in Elk County, the fire was contained, and the main infrastructure was left with only minimal damage. Straub will forever be grateful for the efforts of those Volunteer Fire Departments. For more information and to connect with Straub Brewery on social media, please visit: www.straubbeer.com