Straub Brewery bar tour

Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales and marketing of Straub Brewery (left), and Bill Brock, Straub’s president and chief executive officer, are in the Brussells Street tap room.

 Photo by Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery’s Happy Hour Bar Tour, a 16-week initiative benefiting the St. Marys Rotary Club, is back.

Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations for Straub, said the tour is a combination of the year-long “Pub Crawl” event that was held in 2011, and the Happy Hour Bar Tours that were showcased in 2015 and 2016.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos