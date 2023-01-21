ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery’s Happy Hour Bar Tour, a 16-week initiative benefiting the St. Marys Rotary Club, is back.
Cathy Lenze, vice president of sales, marketing and public relations for Straub, said the tour is a combination of the year-long “Pub Crawl” event that was held in 2011, and the Happy Hour Bar Tours that were showcased in 2015 and 2016.
There are 19 bars/restaurants in Elk County that are participating this year.
“The goal is to get guests out to visit these great establishments we have right here in our backyard and try their great food and featured meals, along with a Straub Beer, of course,” Lenze said.
Held on a Thursday each week through May 4, participating locations include First Chance Inn, The Hideout, Jordan’s Bar and Grill, Dino’s Place, Wildwood’s Bar and Grill, Gunner’s, Medix Hotel, The Pour House, The Summit, Last Chance Inn, The Corner Saloon, The Ram, Benezette Hotel, Wilderness Trail Restaurant and Balloon and Casali’s Bar and Grill.
Straub decided to host the initiative in the winter/spring time in an effort to support local partners, Lenze said.
“This is typically a slow time of year for most of us, and it’s our local friends and families who keep us thriving, so wanted to offer them something different to do on a Thursday night,” she said.
Regarding the beneficiary of the tour, the local Rotary, she added, “This group of leaders volunteer their time each and every week to raise funds for our community, then donates to numerous nonprofit organizations in our area, so we felt this was a ‘win-win’ for all.”
More information on the Straub Brew Crew Happy Hour Bar Tour can be found at www.straubbeer.com or by visiting Straub’s social media accounts.