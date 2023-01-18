Foster Township police responded to Summit Road in Rew for a physical domestic in progress. A verbal altercation allegedly turned violent on Sunday, January 15.

Erinn J. Jablonowski, 33, is currently being held in the McKean County Prison in lieu of bail following a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge William Todd on Monday. Judge Todd set bail at $20,000.

