Foster Township police responded to Summit Road in Rew for a physical domestic in progress. A verbal altercation allegedly turned violent on Sunday, January 15.
Erinn J. Jablonowski, 33, is currently being held in the McKean County Prison in lieu of bail following a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge William Todd on Monday. Judge Todd set bail at $20,000.
Jablonowski is held on charges of Strangulation — applying pressure to the throat or neck (felony — 2), Simple assault (misdemeanor — 2), Resisting arrest/other law enforcement (misdemeanor — 2), and summary charges for harassment and criminal mischief.
A female victim reportedly told officers that she and Jablonowski had been arguing inside a vehicle about “dogs getting out” after they returned home, and that Jablonowski “got mad and hit the dashboard of the vehicle,” breaking several buttons, before moving the fight indoors and assaulting her.
Officers reported that the victim was crying and shaking when they arrived. She allegedly told police when they arrived, “I could not get away from him.”
Once the two were out of the vehicle, the victim reportedly told officers, the argument continued into the residence. The victim stated that Jablonowski had thrown her onto the bed, held her hands down, and covered her mouth to prevent her from yelling for help, the report continued.
The victim also reported to police that Jablonowski allegedly choked her on a few separate occasions and grabbed her neck until she could not breathe. He also threw the victim over a fish tank and dragged her through the home, according to the report.
Officers asked the victim to show them any marks on her person from where Jablonowski had grabbed or struck her, and she allegedly showed her bruised left arm, marks on her right shoulder, and red marks with light bruising on her cheek and chin area. The report also stated the victim had rubbing markings on both sides and the front of her neck.
The victim reported to officers that Jablonowski got angry about the dogs getting out and then started getting “more mad and just ‘went off,’” the report stated. Officers had the victim leave the residence and they cleared it, making sure there was nobody there. However, an officer stayed close to see if Jablonowski would return, the report stated.
According to the police report, Jablonowski returned to the residence at 10:55 p.m. Officers report that Jablonowski was instructed that he was under arrest multiple times but did not comply. An officer managed to get Jablonowski out of the residence and on the ground as Jablonowski was resisting. Jablonowski got to his knees once, but the officer was able to get him back to the ground and place handcuffs on him before putting Jablonowski into a vehicle for transport to the station. The officer had him in custody at 10:59 p.m. according to the police report.
Police reports indicate that Jablonowski’s criminal history includes similar incidents including resisting arrest from law enforcement, assault against family members to include children, stalking, trespassing and other charges in the state of Georgia.
Jablonowski is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday before Judge Todd.