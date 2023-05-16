“Storyteller’s Live,” gives individuals the opportunity to share personal experiences, struggles and triumphs through stories, prayers and music. Worship team members will also play instruments around the fire at Open Arms Church, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
“We believe that everyone has a God story to share, and that by sharing our stories, we can create a sense of community and support,” said Rich Dennison, director of worship ministries at Open Arms. “We hope that this event will bring people together and help them find strength and encouragement in the stories of others as to how God is working in their lives.”
The church is located at 1289 E. Main St., in Foster Township, about a mile past Walmart and the event will be held in the parking lot.
For more information, visit www.oachurch.com.