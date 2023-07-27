Individuals will have the opportunity to share their personal experiences, struggles and triumphs and enjoy music around a campfire on Saturday at Open Arms Church.
The event, Storyteller’s Live, starts at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at 1289 E. Main St., Foster Township, just a mile past Walmart. Storyteller’s Live will follow the Thrive Children’s Ministry’s Super Summer Bash, which will run from 3 to 6 p.m.
Individuals will gather to not only share their stories but also engage in prayers and enjoy live music performed by the members of Open Arms Church’s worship team.
For more information about Storyteller’s Live, see www.oachurch.com.