As the fall and winter weather conditions approach, the City of Bradford is placing Stop signs in the area of Constitution Avenue and Spring Street, as this portion of the roadway is going to be narrowed to one travel lane.
In May, the City of Bradford identified a significant erosion problem on the North side of Constitution Avenue where the Bolivar Run Creek has been eroding the embankment and undermining small portion of the roadway. The city immediately hired an engineering firm which has significant experience in road and waterway project to develop a plan to take remedial actions. An emergency permit was requested from the Department of Environmental Protection and was ultimately issued.