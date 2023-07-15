UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free, virtual equine activity. The activity is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s summer free trial period, during which youth throughout the state can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of online activities designed to be fun and interactive.
An equine nutrition session for children ages 5 to 7 — known as Cloverbuds in 4-H — will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. July 26. An event for participants ages 8 to 18 will focus on equine identification and is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. July 26.
During the Cloverbud program, attendees will discover the dietary requirements of horses and participate in an activity drawing parallels between human and equine nutrition. Similar to humans, horse diets vary based on age and activity level. Organizers suggest that participants peak into their home’s pantry to find items in their own diets. This program is aimed at providing a safe, enjoyable and age-appropriate learning experience.
In the general session, participants will learn about horse measurements and markings and how these traits contribute to horse identification. Each horse possesses unique physical characteristics that help distinguish them, organizers noted. These distinguishing features, known as horse markings, serve as a practical means to differentiate and identify horses.
Horse markings play a significant role in horse registration papers, equine registries and breed organizations. In addition, a horse’s height is measured using hands, while miniature horses are measured in inches. Participants should bring a tape measure and crew (long) sock to the session.
Youth who participate in 4-H horse programs develop skills such as leadership, responsibility, sportsmanship, teamwork, community service, a positive attitude and a sense of self-worth.
Participants must register by July 25. More information about the Cloverbuds session is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/cloverbud-equine.
Information about the general session can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/equine.
In addition: Organizers noted that this opportunity allows youth and their families to try the 4-H program for free and determine if joining is the right decision for them. Participation in the trial does not automatically enroll youth in 4-H.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Pennsylvania 4-H website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties.