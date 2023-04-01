HARRISBURG — The 2022 Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) Annual Report is now available.
PHRC is required by state law to release an annual report by March 31. The report includes statistics about the type and number of discrimination complaints filed in Pennsylvania each year, legal orders issued, information about promoting equal opportunity and information about enforcing non-discrimination laws.
“PHRC’s goal is to eradicate discrimination, but when allegations of discrimination surface, our dedicated staff performs a thorough investigation of each and every complaint that is filed with our Commission, said Commission Chair, M. Joel Bolstein, Esq. “It takes a lot of hard work, and I and my fellow Commissioners want to thank our staff for the professional manner in which they go about their task of ensuring that justice is provided.”
PHRC was created in 1955 and enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination.
The PHRC administrative, legal and investigative staff is led by an executive director in Harrisburg and regional directors in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Eleven commissioners, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, act as public liaisons, establish policies and resolve some cases that are not settled voluntarily.
The report is available at https://simplebooklet.com/2hRdtHH9uLqCPfp7gxFQir#page=1
PHRC urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available at www.PHRC.pa.gov.