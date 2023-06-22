HARRISBURG — A partisan dispute broke out in the state House Thursday morning over funding for the University of Pittsburgh and other state-related universities, giving the clearest public indication to date that state budget negotiations could stretch past the June 30 end of the fiscal year.
Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery and the Democratic majority leader in the chamber where his party has a 102-101 majority, exchanged verbal jabs with Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster and the Republican leader. At issue were special bills that direct state money to Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln, and Temple University, as well as the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.
Mr. Cutler said that with eight days left in the fiscal year, House Democrats have not discussed budget priorities with Republicans, who narrowly lost control of the chamber this year for the first time in over a decade. Mr. Cutler said Republicans could not vote for important budget bills “without a clear picture on what we are going to spend.”
His objections carried more weight than they would have on other legislation. The university-funding bills require a two-thirds vote for approval in each chamber instead of a simple majority — meaning Democrats would need more than 30 Republicans to join them to push them through the House.
The votes on the university-related bills taken Thursday were preliminary — final votes could occur as soon as Monday — and while each bill was passed Thursday, none received a two-thirds majority. The vote on the Pitt funding bill was 113-90, with 11 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor.
Mr. Bradford accused Mr. Cutler of using students as a negotiating tool and said it was time to pass the university-funding bills. Referring to Mr. Cutler, he said, “The gentleman throws out a lot of smoke.”
In his proposed budget announced in March, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a 7.1% increase for the four state-related universities — meaning Pitt would get an increase of $162.3 million — plus another $3.6 million for rural education outreach.
Motivating much of the Republican sentiment on Thursday was a statement by University of Pittsburgh officials, who testified in Harrisburg earlier this year that they could not commit to holding tuition steady next school year — even if they received more money directly from the state. Among those who voted no was Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland, who said he wanted equal treatment for all students in the state budget instead of favoring “our wealthiest universities” — a reference to Pitt, Penn State and Temple.
“They have billions in endowments” and already have tuition rates above national averages for state universities, Mr. Nelson said. At the same time, he said, community colleges and other universities are struggling.
Rep. Rob Mercuri, R-Allegheny, voted in favor of the Pitt funding bill. Pitt students, he said, need “to be taken care of.” But he said there must be a broader discussion about higher education funding in the state, and the “nuanced voting” on the university bills also reflected members’ desires for that.
Mr. Mercuri said it appeared possible budget negotiations would go beyond June 30. “We hope it doesn’t,” he said.
Veteran Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, said it would probably take until July 7 for top lawmakers and Mr. Shapiro to reach agreements and get all necessary budget bills passed and signed into law. Even though that means the state would go through a week of the new fiscal year without an approved budget, Ms. Boscola said it wouldn’t hurt anyone.
“It’s getting it right” that is important, she said. The June 30 fiscal year deadline, she said, is a “talking point. That’s all it is.”