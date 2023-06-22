WASHINGTON — Fatalities on Pennsylvania highways rose 13.2% in the first three months of 2023 over the same period last year, according to new federal data.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 265 people died in traffic crashes in Pennsylvania from January through March, up from 234 during the first three months of 2022.
The fatality rate rose to 1.10 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2023, up from 1.01 in 2022.
Jennifer Kuntch, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, confirmed the increase but said it was "difficult to analyze 2023 crash data before the year is over and we have a complete picture.
Only six states — Rhode Island, Wyoming, Idaho, Arkansas, Mississippi and North Dakota — recorded a higher percentage increase in estimated road fatalities than Pennsylvania, the statistics show
In total, 18 states had an increase, while fatalities declined in 32 states, according to NHTSA. Overall, fatalities dropped from 9,645 in the first quarter of 2022 to 9,330 in 2023, a decline of 3.3%.
It was the fourth consecutive quarter that U.S. traffic fatalities declined after rising for seven straight quarters during the coronavirus pandemic. The drop came as more people took to the roads, with vehicle miles traveled up by 2.6% during the three-month period compared with 2022. The estimated fatality rate dropped to 1.24 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from 1.32 during the same time a year earlier.
"This is very good news, but we know that far too many people are dying on our roadways in preventable crashes," NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson said. "We are taking significant action to reduce traffic fatalities, including moving forward on new vehicle standards to make cars even safer, investing millions of dollars to improve infrastructure and roadway safety, and working with our state and local partners to help drivers make safe decisions on the road."
"After spiking during the pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a slow but consistent decline for the past year," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "This is an encouraging sign as we work to reverse the rise in roadway deaths, but there is much more work ahead to reinforce this downward trend and make it permanent."
The U.S. Department of Transportation released a National Roadway Safety Strategy in January 2022, funded in part with money from President Joe Biden's$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law. It calls for using new technology, adjusted speed limits, changes in road design and signage, and improved responses from medical personnel to address traffic-related deaths.
Driver behavior continues to be a problem. A study released last year by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found increases in speeding, running red lights, texting, driving while fatigued, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis from 2020 to 2021.
In Pennsylvania, the projected rise in fatalities comes after officials saw a decline in 2022. Traffic deaths dropped to 1,179 last year, from 1,230 in 2021.
The state issued its own Strategic Highway Safety Plan to reduce highway deaths, and has an ongoing safety education campaign to get motorists to change their behavior when they get behind the wheel.
"Safety is PennDOT's most important priority," Ms. Kuntch said. "We urge drivers to slow down, pay attention, never drive impaired, and always buckle up. Buckling up is the single most effective thing a motorist can do to protect themselves and their loved ones in a crash."