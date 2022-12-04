The Christmas tree tends to be the centerpiece when the halls are decked for the holidays. The question can be whether to go with a live or artificial tree.
If you're going with a live tree this year, here are five things to consider.
The right choice
"When somebody picks out a tree, I might think there's a better one out there — but people like what they like," said John McMeekin, owner of McMeekin Christmas Trees in Penn Hills.
McMeekin grows and sells a variety of pines, firs and spruces in heights up to about 20 feet.
Color, shape and size all come down to personal preference, said Mike Ridilla, owner of Ridilla's Tree Farm in Unity. Ridilla also grows various conifers and sources others from Indiana County.
Pines and firs have softer needles, while spruce needles are sharp — something to take into account when decorating, especially if little hands are involved.
Firs have a stiffer branch that can hold a heavier ornament, McMeekin said. Firs and spruce also tend to be more expensive, because they take longer than pines to grow.
For freshness, look for a locally grown and recently harvested tree, he added. Trees shipped from out of state may have been cut weeks ago.
Signs of freshness include a slightly sticky trunk and needles that don't shed when branches are gently pulled. While tree hues vary, a brighter color also tends to signal freshness.
One variety that has become increasingly popular in recent years is the concolor fir, McMeekin said.
"It smells like oranges, has a longer needle — about 1 or 1 1/2 inches — and a bluish cast and silver bark," he said.
Sizing it up
It pays to know how big your space is before going tree-shopping, Ridilla said.
"The tree always looks bigger when you get it inside," he said.
It's a good idea to measure ceiling height and floor space, so there's room to maneuver around the tree and for the tree-topping ornament.
On the lot, step back and view the tree from all sides to check for a uniform shape and straight trunk.
Bringing it home
"A live tree can complete your home's holiday decor in a memorable way, but motorists need to use caution when transporting it," said Terri Rae Anthony, safety adviser for AAA East Central.
To get your tree home safely, AAA recommends hauling it in the bed of a pickup truck, inside a van or SUV or on a vehicle with a roof rack, if those options are available.
Otherwise, wrap the tree in twine or netting and secure it to the vehicle roof with strop rope or nylon ratchet straps. Lay it atop an old blanket to protect the vehicle's finish.
The base of the tree should point toward the front of the vehicle.
Prep work
Before taking the tree inside, do a quick survey of the trunk and branches to make sure they're not harboring any woodland critters or insects. Shake the tree or use a leaf blower to dislodge loose needles, twigs or other debris.
Even if the tree was freshly cut, Ridilla recommends cutting another inch or so off the base as soon as you get it home. A new cut insures that the tree will absorb water when placed in the stand.
Care and feeding
Ideally, the best spot for the tree is the coolest place in the house, Ridilla said. While a tree next to a crackling fireplace makes for a cozy holiday tableau, the heat will cause it to dry out faster.
Filling the water reservoir in the tree stand is key to keeping the tree fresh for as long as possible. If the base of the tree goes dry, the sap will run down and seal it up, McMeekin said.
While there are commercial additives that claim to increase water absorption — and some people even add sugar or bleach — Ridilla said he doesn't think they are necessary. He swears by plain H2O.
"The main thing is water, water, water," he said, especially in the first few days.