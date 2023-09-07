FAWN (TNS) —State police shot and killed a man Monday in Fawn, authorities said.
State police released few details, noting only that troopers from the Kittanning station responded to an incident near Shamrock Lane.
They encountered an armed man who "failed to obey commands from PSP members" and that the man "succumbed to his injuries." The medical examiner identified him as 50-year-old Zachary John Cervice.
Police called the shooting an isolated incident.
It was not clear what initially prompted police to respond to the area, nor was it clear how or when they encountered Cervice.