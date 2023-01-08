Picking Speakers

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is photographed at the speaker’s podium, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. When lawmakers convened to take oaths of office and pick a speaker, a deadlock was broken only when all seven members of GOP leadership and nine other Republicans joined all Democrats to elect Rep. Mark Rozzi, of the Reading area, as House speaker. Rozzi promised to act as an independent, saying he would caucus with neither party.

 Associated Press

As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, lawmakers at some U.S. statehouses have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with a host of creative — if yet untested — solutions.

The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. “The commonality is the standing on the edge of the precipice,” said David Niven, an associate professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati.

