What will the status of your job be by the year 2030?
The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis has announced the release of 2020-2030 employment projections, including for the North Central workforce development area. The area encompasses McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron counties, along with Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
According to the center, there are multiple uses for employment projections, including, “They can be used to predict where demand for workers will be in the future, to develop/modify training programs to meet that demand, and to help educate the job seekers of both today and tomorrow as to where those opportunities will be.”
The center is predicting some substantial changes in several areas of industry, with double-digit percentage losses in education, management, printing and more. Double-digit gains are predicted in some areas of construction, rubber product manufacturing, electronic shopping, couriers and messengers, waste collection and more.
As far as industries, losses were predicted in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction at -5.4%; utilities, -6.7%; information, -4.7%, management of companies and enterprises, -12.1%; educational services, -10.6%; and self-employed workers, -7.9%.
Printing and related support activities are predicted to be down 26.7%. Plastics product manufacturing was predicted to be down 19.4%. Jobs in clothing stores are predicted to be down 36.4%; clothing accessory stores down 17.6%; and beer, wine and liquor stores, down 13.3%.
Publishing industries are predicted to be down 5.6%, while broadcasting and radio & television jobs were predicted to be down 11.1%. The number of jobs in elementary and secondary schools are predicted to take a hit, with an 11.8% loss.
The number of jobs in nursing care facilities is expected to drop by 24.7%. And the number of postal service jobs is expected to drop by 14.3%.
Now for the good news. Quite a few industries and sectors were predicted to have gains in the number of jobs by 2030, the center’s report indicated.
The biggest predicted gain is in the category of arts, entertainment and recreation, at 29%, the estimate stated. The gains are predicted in gambling, at 31%, and other amusement and recreation at 25.9%.
The accommodation and food services industry is predicted to have a 15% increase in jobs. RV Parks and Recreational Camps are predicted to increase by 60%, and jobs in alcoholic drinking establishments are predicted to increase by 55.2%.
Residential building construction is predicted to see a 22.6% increase, while beverage and tobacco manufacturing were each expected to see 25% increases in the number of jobs.
Rubber product manufacturing is predicted to see a 62.5% increase in jobs, while jobs for couriers & messengers are expected to increase by 25%.
Computer systems design and related services are expected to see a 33.3% increase in jobs, while management and technical consulting services are expected to increase by 38.5%.
Waste collection service jobs are expected to increase by 27.3%, while remediation and other waste services are predicted to see a 20% gain.
A 14.3% gain is predicted in jobs in social advocacy organizations, while a 23.5% increase is predicted in jobs in civic and social organizations.
The report is available on the Labor and Industry website in the workstats section.