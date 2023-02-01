Kalie Schmader

Kalie Schmader of St. Marys operates GrACE by Kalie Anne, LLC.

 Provided

ST. MARYS — Kalie Schmader of St. Marys has joined her passions for nature and its valuable resources, education and shopping local into her own business — GrACE by Kalie Anne, LLC.

GrACE is dedicated to bringing “Green Alternatives and Community Education” to the forefront of the local economy, said Schmader, ultimately to create a more sustainable future.

