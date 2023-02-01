ST. MARYS — Kalie Schmader of St. Marys has joined her passions for nature and its valuable resources, education and shopping local into her own business — GrACE by Kalie Anne, LLC.
GrACE is dedicated to bringing “Green Alternatives and Community Education” to the forefront of the local economy, said Schmader, ultimately to create a more sustainable future.
Schmader returned and settled in St. Marys in 2006 following her graduation from college.
“I had fallen in love with Elk County. I think it is profoundly unique and beautiful,” she said.
While studying environmental studies and nonprofit management in college, Schmader’s interest in environmental sustainability continued to grow.
“I learned the history of both, as well as the choices we as a community would inevitably be making in our future,” she said.
Schmader was raised with a deep appreciation for the outdoors and all it offers, as her parents and grandparents “depended on the land,” fishing, hunting, farming, gardening, even cutting firewood, she said.
“Environmentalism and connection to nature is something my parents and their parents instilled in all their children,” she said. “My grandparents had the understanding that the land they lived on, ate from, raised children on, was a huge factor of the successes, or failures, they could have in life.”
Growing up and moving around, Schmader said she especially began to realize the unique beauty and value in places like the Pennsylvania Wilds and Weedville, where her parents lived at the time, appreciating the drives home with the tall mountains in the distance. The land in the area always seemed “untouched,” she said, adding to its charm.
From there, GrACE was born: “Green Alternatives in the means of products and practices that require us to think not only how our choices can directly affect our surrounding environment, but also to help people live healthier lives, and to help home and business owners save time and money,” she said.
Schmader then began using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to share the knowledge she was acquiring on these subjects.
Schmader said she not only fell in love with the terrain and the views, but the area’s people, too.
The region is bursting with “DIY: Do It Yourselfers,” she said, whether it be engineering, manufacturing, growing one’s own food, hunting and fishing off the land, etc. Bringing attention to these sustainable practices that often get overlooked is important to Schmader.
Supporting local entrepreneurs, such as small business owners rather than big box stores, is vital in the success of the local economy.
At “GrACEbyKalieAnn.com,” viewers can find more information on just about any service or business they may be looking for, such as local bakeries, butchers, delis, wineries and distilleries, coffee shops, healing and holistic practices, photographers, lodging and much more. This is a useful resource for anyone who is new to or visiting the area, or may just be looking to explore local businesses a little more.
There is more than one tab for viewers to choose from — “local directory,” “fresh and local,” and “event planning.” These are the three subjects Schmader feels are the “core of the local economy,” the food people eat, the small businesses in the area and what people do when visiting the area.
GrACE provides all of the information in one place, highlighting entrepreneurs and sustainable options produced by local people. And, the effort has been very well received, Schmader said.
“My goal is to give those business owners a platform that is easily accessible, with all the information anyone would need to find them and purchase their products, while also ensuring that information is concise and easy for the reader to navigate,” said Schmader.
Striving for sustainability is not accomplished through perfection.
“It takes time, effort, education and grace — grace to allow ourselves to make mistakes,” Schmader said. “So, to live in a more sustainable way is to make one choice, to read one article, because every little bit matters. The majority of things in this world are out of our immediate control, the most we can do is make an effort to control the things we can, and that is how we facilitate change.”
GrACE by Kalie Anne LLC currently offers products for those looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle, such as produce bags as an alternative for the plastic bags found in the produce section of grocery stores, and handbags meant to carry multiple produce bags, Schmader explained.
In summer of 2022, Schmader sold her bags at her first Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market in Johnsonburg.
“I also used my table space to advocate for other locally made soaps, candles, and dried herbs,” she said.
Schmader’s goals for the future of GrACE are bright, hoping to supply the area with items such as beeswax wraps for food storage and more locally harvested, package-free produce. She also plans to continue to grow the website and its resources as time goes on.
Schmader was also the driving force behind a recent project that produced five steel signs, now placed at the Elk County Community Recycling Center to help organize recyclable items like paper, film plastic, cans, cardboard and electronics.
In 2022, Schmader became the secretary for the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), as well as a content writer for the PA Wilds Blog. Both organizations, she says, have missions she full-heartedly believes in.
Visit gracebykalieanne.com and “GrACE by Kalie Ann LLC” on Facebook.