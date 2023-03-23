HARRISBURG — State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, watches municipalities around him grow and knows investments must be made in order to keep pace with that growth.
“No one realistically likes taxes, so taxpayers have a right to demand their hard-earned dollars be used for safe and necessary investments in their communities,” Armanini said. “Grants were recently distributed to entities which applied for them, and I am proud of their corresponding leaders for taking that initiative and reaping the reward.”
In the City of St. Marys, the replacement of approximately 4,000-4,500 linear feet of sanitary sewer line, manhole modifications, restoration, excavation, asphalt, pavement marking and traffic control on Erie Avenue, Diamond Street, and a portion of Washington Street is projected. The grant award for this project is $410,757.
The project grant in St Marys was the product of gaming revenue derived from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFAs) Local Share Account, which was created by the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development and Gaming Act of 2004.
Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Armanini’s DuBois office at (814) 375-4688 or St. Marys office at (814) 781-6301.