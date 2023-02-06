ST. MARYS — In its usual fashion, the St. Marys Public Library is overflowing with regular and new programs for patrons and community members of all ages.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said new to the library will be a monthly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program for area middle school students.
The first will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 21, featuring a virtual tour of “Falling Waters” by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
“The SMPL was built by an architect that was a protege of Frank Lloyd Wright. You can see a few other buildings in St. Marys that were also created by him, and there is a house built by the master architect himself in St. Marys,” she said. “The field of architecture encompasses all aspects of STEM, with a nice dose of art and design thrown in.”
Many have experienced the joy of architecture through LEGOs and other blocks as children, Swope said.
The library will offer STEM kits for the first 25 middle school students who attend the program.
“The STEM kits will contain a building model of their choice and information on architecture and puzzles. Each month, the kit will build upon the program presented so the children can continue to learn at home in a fun way,” Swope explained.
Dara Benjamin, who provides the “homework help” program at the SMPL on Wednesdays and Thursdays, will be providing the programs/creating the STEM kits.
These kits have become a SMPL staple over time.
“For the past three years, the library has been providing STEM kits to all ages at the library. This program builds upon those kits to provide an in-depth learning opportunity. These smaller kits will continue to be provided for younger age groups,” Swope said.
The SMPL’s monthly programs and STEM kits are provided thanks to funding through the Elk County Community Foundation.
READING CHALLENGE BOOK CLUB
The SMPL is also offering a new book club at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
This is “a book club for people who want to be in a book club, but want freedom in the choice of books they read,” Swope explained.
Program attendees will choose a reading prompt each month, and find a book that fits that prompt, either through the library’s collection or on their own.
February’s challenge is a book from the Jenna Bush Hager Book Club.
“There is a display of books at the library that meet the February Challenge, and a list of all of the books that would fulfill the prompt,” said Swope.
Similar to last year, the library hosted “Soil: The Key to Your Best Garden Ever,” a presentation by Penn State Extension Master Gardener Stephen Marconi last week.
Attendees were able to learn the basics of developing soil to grow healthy plants, as well as what materials and nutrients a garden needs, how good soil is formed and all about organic matter, Swope said.
In 2022, the SMPL and Master Gardeners from Penn State Extension partnered to provide programs on gardening and healthy nutrition.
“Many people in our area have rediscovered the joy of gardening after the pandemic, and are interested in making the most of their gardens. Previous programs with Master Gardeners have talked about gardening for beginners, container gardening, harvesting seeds and soil,” Swope said.