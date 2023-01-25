Faith magazine

Brett Herzing, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department, is among those featured in Faith, the magazine of the Catholic Diocese of Erie’s February edition.

ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Police Officer Brett Herzing was among three front-line first responders featured in Faith, the magazine of the Catholic Diocese of Erie’s February edition, “Called to Serve: An Example of Faith on the Job.”

The documentary zooms in on a firefighter, EMT and police officer in the region, all who discuss how their faith helps them face and overcome the challenges they encounter on the job.

