ST MARYS — Since its initiation at Big Maple Family Farm earlier this year, the activity of “lamb snuggling” has taken the Elk County area by storm.
Residents of Elk Haven Nursing Home were recently graced with the presence of these little lambs for morning cuddles.
Activities director Kristen Huff said animals bring much joy, smiles and comfort to senior citizens, who may not otherwise get to experience them.
“Animals just make life better,” she said. “The smiles in the pictures say it all. Everyone loved holding and petting the lambs.”
The faces of both residents and staff just lit up, Huff said, as the lambs would run by.
Amanda Balon of Big Maple Family Farm in Ridgway accompanied the lambs and provided more information to the residents.
“They were very curious,” said Huff. “It was great to hear the questions they had.”
Seeing the baby lambs was a “mood booster” for everyone, Huff said, and was very therapeutic as well.
Elk Haven is no stranger to visits from farm animals, such as waddling ducks and June Bug the donkey. An employee even brings in her chinchillas, said Huff.
Therapy dogs also regularly visit the facility. A St. Bernard named Drago will soon meet the residents, too, said Huff.
“We love having pets come in and visit with us,” she said. “We hope to find more animals to visit in the future.”