ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found to be in possession of a half-pound of methamphetamine during a drug investigation last month.
Police are searching for Jerome M. “JJ” Dussia Jr. 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
During a drug investigation May 26 in the area of Depot Street, police seized the half-pound of meth from Dussia, along with numerous baggies, jars, a metal scooper and a bag sealer, all of which police say was being used to package the meth into smaller amounts for sale, according to police.
The street value of the meth was about $5,000, police said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dussia is asked to contact City of St. Marys Police.