St. Marys junior repairs police car as school project

ST. MARYS — An 11th grade student at St. Marys Area School District took on a school project that is making a difference for everyone in the community.
When metal shop teacher Ray Holtzhauser asked for volunteers to fix some rust on the school district’s 2011 Chevrolet Caprice police car, Adam Bobenrieth volunteered.
Adam sanded down the area of the rust, applying putty to one fender and taped off the vehicle for primer and painting. He also removed the tires and sandblasted the rims. He then powdered, coated them and applied a clear coat. Afterwhich, Adam waxed and detailed the exterior and interior of the patrol car.
Officer John Lovett, school safety and security coordinator at St. Marys Area School District, sent out a press release to make sure the community knew of the student’s hard work.