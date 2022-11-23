St. Marys junior repairs police car as school project

From left are Officer Nicole Pistner, Officer Dan Boyer, 11th grade student Adam Bobenrieth, Officer John Lovett and metal working teacher Ray Holtzhauser.

 Photo provided

ST. MARYS — An 11th grade student at St. Marys Area School District took on a school project that is making a difference for everyone in the community.

When metal shop teacher Ray Holtzhauser asked for volunteers to fix some rust on the school district’s 2011 Chevrolet Caprice police car, Adam Bobenrieth volunteered.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos