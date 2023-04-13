HARRISBURG — On behalf of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Rick Siger is recognizing municipalities and local government officials for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents.
Fifteen communities, five organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the 27th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence, including the City of St. Marys and Don Reed of Emporium.
“The important work done by local officials across our Commonwealth has the power to impact Pennsylvania families every day,” said Shapiro. “Each of this year’s recipients have shown exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative initiatives and a continued focus on getting things done for their communities. The individuals, municipalities, organizations, and counties being recognized today represent the best of us, and public service is not just what they do — it’s who they are.”
The City of St. Marys in Elk County was honored for information technology for the “My St. Marys App.”
With the increase of mobile phone usage, the City of St. Marys decided to launch the “My St. Marys” mobile app to improve the communication between residents and City Hall.
Residents are able to perform a wide variety of services and receive notifications from the city — all from the convenience of one location on their phone. Using the “Report an Issue” feature, the city can track requests and collect data on response times, locations, and the types of issues being reported. This feature is revolutionizing the way the city collects data and reports, and has been a key influence in critical decisions about the deployment of resources.
The PA State Association of Borough Career Recognition Award was given to Don “Stretch” Reed of Emporium.
Reed has served Emporium Borough in Cameron County since 1997, with ten years as a borough councilman and then borough manager since 2007. Reed volunteers most of his time with various local, regional, and statewide organizations. He is an active board member and fiduciary of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) since 2007, and presently serves as PSAB First-Vice President but will be sworn in as President at the 2023 PSAB Annual Conference. As soon-to-be President of the PSAB, he is very passionate in advocating for the continued viability of borough communities and takes great pride in building relationships with agency officials, legislators, and his fellow borough colleagues from around the commonwealth. He was awarded the A.C. Scales Award in 2018 to recognize his tireless commitment to local government.