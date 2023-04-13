Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will result in an elevated risk of wildfire spread across central Pennsylvania this afternoon into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent with maximum wind gusts from the west between 15 and 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.