ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on felony charges following a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and handmade explosives on Thursday.

David Edward Olewinski, 54, is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; one count of weapons of mass destruction, a felony in the second degree; one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, a felony in the first degree and one count of person to possess a firearm, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 10.

