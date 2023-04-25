WARREN — “Color the World with Quilts’’ is the theme of this year’s Spring Quilt Show. Enjoy a Quilters’ Night Out at the Allegheny Community Center, located at 42 Clark St., in Warren, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Admission is $5.

