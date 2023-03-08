This Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., time will “spring forward” as we mark the end of Standard Time (also known as Normal Time), and the beginning of Daylight-Saving Time (also known as Fast Time or Summer Time) as clocks will be moved forward an hour to gain an extra hour of daylight in the morning and push back the darkness in the evening.

Nearly everyone knows the maxim “spring forward, fall back” as a way to remember how to reset their clocks and nearly everyone will also grumble that we will lose an hour of sleep as we “spring forward” in time.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social