The Spring choral concert of Bradford Area High School will be held at 6:30 p.m. today in the high school auditorium.
The concert is directed by Andrew R. Dutko.
The theme is “A Song for Every Emotion.”
Admission for the performance is free or a financial donation of your choice benefitting the music department. The music varies from classics like “Wade in the Water” to foreign language pieces like “Dirait-on” and Disney music like “Touch the Sky” from Brave. Come out for a great evening of high-level music mastery presented by a group of teenagers.