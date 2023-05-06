Destinations Bradford offers a food and supply pantry, homeless assistance, fuel assistance for medical appointments, has an emergency pharmaceutical assistance program, and other initiatives through its Community Outreach Program.
The Rotary Club of Bradford, along with Bradford Area High School’s Volunteer Club and the United Way Student Ambassadors, are holding a supply drive to benefit Destinations Bradford. The drive runs throughout the month of May.
Many in the area make tough decisions about what others would find to be routine matters. Choosing to buy food or pay for gas, a needed medication, or rent — at times, the choices are not there. This is where places like Destinations Bradford step in and assist. Without support from the community through donation drives, some would go without the most basic needs.
Last year, Destinations Bradford assisted 24% of Bradford’s population. The need is greater than many believe it to be.
Items, such as shampoo, body soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, nail clippers, combs and brushes, feminine hygiene products, razors, toilet paper, soap containers, laundry detergent, all purpose cleaner, dish soap, plastic water bottles, plastic utensils and dinnerware, gas cards, emergency blankets, and rain ponchos can be dropped off at any of the following Bradford locations:
- Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 62 Main St.
- Bradford YMCA, 59 Boylston St.
- CARE for Children, 723 East Main St.
- The need is great, but you can help make an impact on many in the community by spreading kindness and making a donation during the supply drive this month.