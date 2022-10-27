Decor at the Ayers Home

Ryan Ayers home, located on Mill Street in Port Allegany, is all decked out and waiting for visitors this weekend.

 Photo by Pam Fischer

The Halloween weekend is chock-full of fun, spooky and haunting events for individuals to enjoy all around the local area.

The weekend begins on Friday with a “spooktacular” event from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Marys Middle School. Students of all ages will be able to trick-or-treat through the hallways for a cost of $2 per child. Family pictures will also be available for an additional $1, to capture all the fun family 2022 Halloween costumes and memories.

