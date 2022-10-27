The Halloween weekend is chock-full of fun, spooky and haunting events for individuals to enjoy all around the local area.
The weekend begins on Friday with a “spooktacular” event from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Marys Middle School. Students of all ages will be able to trick-or-treat through the hallways for a cost of $2 per child. Family pictures will also be available for an additional $1, to capture all the fun family 2022 Halloween costumes and memories.
Then on Saturday the Bradford Manor has planned a Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. which is open and free to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. There will also be hot cocoa and cookie treats.
Later in Bradford on Saturday, another Trunk-or-Treat event is scheduled from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Family YMCA, which will be held no matter the weather. If the weather happens to be rainy or too cold the event will move indoors.
Elsewhere throughout the region on Saturday, there is a haunted path planned from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Kane Area High School.
In Turtlepoint, Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Turtlepoint Park.
Roulette’s Trunk-or-Treat is also scheduled on Saturday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the firehall. Their trick-or-treat hours immediately follow, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In Coudersport, a Trunk-or-Treat is scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Coudersport Borough office, with door-to-door trick-or-treating to be held from 6 p.m. until lights out.
Also on Saturday, but in Emporium, is a Halloween Spooktacular at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center.
Moving into Sunday, the McKean County Fair Association will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds and Norwich Township will also host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m.
Also in Norwich Township on Sunday, the Norwich Township Fire Department ladies auxiliary has planned to co-host with the John Berg Memorial Legion Post #976 auxiliary, a children’s Halloween-themed party from 5 to 6 p.m. (before the scheduled trunk-or-treat) at the Crosby ball field. However, if there is inclement weather Sunday the children’s party will be held at the Norwich Township Firehall.
Although there is a large selection of Halloween events scheduled throughout the weekend the largest concentration of events has been scheduled for Halloween day on Monday.
The City of Bradford’s Halloween trick-or-treat hours were officially announced, at the Bradford City Council meeting earlier this week, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bradford Township’s trick-or-treat hours fall during the same timeframe as the city’s from 6 to 7:30 p.m. And, in Lewis Run trick-or-treating is from 5 to 7 p.m. in addition to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehall.
Also featured in Bradford on Monday, the Sawyer Evangelical Church at 777 South Kendall Ave. will hold a Fall Fest celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m., as a safe alternative to Halloween. Grace Lutheran Church has also planned their own trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the theme of “Fairy Tales,” which will feature candy, snacks, games and more.
Outside Bradford on Monday, Smethport Borough will hold their trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bank Street and Rosehill Avenue will be closed, however, on Monday night to help keep trick-or-treating families safe.
In Port Allegany, the Open Arms Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the town square.
In Otto Township, a trunk-or-treat event will be held at the Otto Township Fire Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In Kane, the Kane Area Community Center will hold indoor trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Regular trick-or-treat hours in Kane will coincide at the same time.
In Lafayette Township, a trunk-or-treat event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Township Firehall. Lafayette Township residents are invited to the firehall to hand out treats. Regular community trick-or-treat hours In Lafayette Township are scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Sergeant Township Board of Supervisors announced their Halloween celebrations would take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clermont Volunteer Fire Department building.
Last, but surely not least, Shinglehouse Borough plans to hold their trick-or-treat hours between 6 and 8 p.m., by porch light invitation.