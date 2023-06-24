SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District sponsors two students each summer to attend the Potter County Junior Conservation School, hosted by the Black Forest Conservation Association.
This year’s event will be held Aug. 6 through the 12. Youth, ages 13 to 15, are invited to request sponsorship to attend the camp. The District will cover the entire $200 cost. The week will be full of hands-on outdoor activities related to soil, water, forests, fields, fish and wildlife.
Students must be prepared to participate in an active schedule the week of camp. They will be sleeping outdoors in tents and should be prepared to participate in all activities regardless of the weather. Transportation to camp, at the Black Forest Conservation Clubhouse near Coudersport, is the responsibility of parents or guardians.
If students are a McKean County resident and interested in being sponsored by the McKean County Conservation District, submit a one-page request, explaining why they would like to attend, to McKean County Conservation District, 17137 Route 6, Smethport, PA 16749 or submit by email to sdthompson@mckeancountypa.org by July 10.
For any questions or additional information, please contact the Conservation District office at (814) 887-4001 for more information. Registration is limited, so call or apply.
For those students outside of the McKean County area, feel free to contact Jackie Manno, assistant director of the Potter County Junior Conservation School at jmanno@clarion.edu.