Bob Casey

Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

 Official Senate Photographer

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Mairéad Lynn, spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the senator underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer.

“This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer. His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment,” she said.

