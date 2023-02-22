SMETHPORT — Dana Spittler is asking for support in the primary election for McKean County commissioner as a Democratic candidate.
Spittler, 58, was born in Bradford, and grew up in Limestone, N.Y., until 1983 when he moved to Smethport, where he has resided for the past 40 years. During his youth he was active in the 4-H and helped take care of his family’s farm. He was involved in many extracurricular activities throughout his childhood, and now in his adulthood he is involved in, and volunteers for, many community programs.
Spittler has been happily married for 32 years this October. His wife, Teri, is the manager of the Smethport Veterans of Foreign Wars Club Post 2497. He and Teri have always had an open-door policy for the children in our community, many of which they consider their own family. They have donated, coached, and volunteered time and resources for many sports and academic programs in the area. Together they have had two remarkably successful children. Marcus is a heavy equipment operator that travels all over the United States working on major pipelines. Lynn is a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, a rank she attained after just 8 years of service. They are immensely proud of their children and the community they raised them in.
Spittler has been a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years. He currently belongs to the Smethport Fire Department, is an Emergency Medical Responder, certified interior firefighter, and CPR/AED/First Aid instructor. During the time he has served in this department he has held the positions of Assistant Fire Chief and President of the department. He is the founder of, and currently serving as the Co-Chairman of the Essential Emergency Services Training Program that oversees the Homeland Security program at the Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany. This program allows students to graduate high school certified or prepared to be certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and firefighters. For nine years he operated his own office for AFLAC, during which time he climbed the ladder from sales associate to the regional sales coordinator position where he had approximately 60 representatives under his direction who reported to him daily. He is currently employed by Duffy Inc. where he is head of scheduling for the company.
Spittler’s focus as McKean County Commissioner would be the crisis in emergency services. He believes with his background in EMS along with his experience in business he will be able to help find a solution to the many problems faced in local emergency services. He will also be focusing on promoting volunteer efforts in local communities and getting better education and resources for our youth concerning the drug pandemic that is devastating the county.