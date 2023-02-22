Dana Spittler MUG

Dana Spittler

SMETHPORT — Dana Spittler is asking for support in the primary election for McKean County commissioner as a Democratic candidate.

Spittler, 58, was born in Bradford, and grew up in Limestone, N.Y., until 1983 when he moved to Smethport, where he has resided for the past 40 years. During his youth he was active in the 4-H and helped take care of his family’s farm. He was involved in many extracurricular activities throughout his childhood, and now in his adulthood he is involved in, and volunteers for, many community programs.

