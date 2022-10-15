After a hiatus of nearly two and a half years, the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center returns to a regular schedule of live programming.
“William Feasley: Echoes of Goya” will take place in the Bromeley Family Theater on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.
This program is presented as part of the museum’s Candlelight Concert Series, a program of free concerts and recitals offered annually. The series is one of the museum’s signature educational and outreach programs designed to introduce new audiences to the world of classical performance.
The multimedia experience sets music for classical guitar against a backdrop of Spanish masterpieces by 19th-century painter and printmaker, Francisco Goya.
“Echoes of Goya’’ explores the life and artistry of Francisco Goya who was born in Spain in the mid-18th-century. His haunting, and often macabre, paintings would influence generations of artists and musicians.
William Feasley’s performance will pair music for Spanish guitar with a selection of Goya’s artworks projected on the Bromeley Family Theater’s large format screen.
Horne Museum director Matthew Hileman said, “Presentations of famous artworks paired with music have become popular around the country. This performance highlights Feasley’s extraordinary talent while giving the audience a powerful visual and historical context.”
The recital will also include Feasley’s reflections on Goya’s life and how political upheaval and the Napoleonic Wars affected his work.
Since making his debut in 1980 with the San Francisco ballet, award-winning guitarist Feasley has maintained an active schedule of international tours. He has been a featured soloist across the globe from Spain to Ecuador performing exclusively on hand-made guitars created by the late Randy Angella. Feasley appeared in the museum’s inaugural concert series in the winter of 2018 in a solo recital at Marilyn Horne Hall. By popular demand, he returns this month for this very special presentation of music and art.
Admission is free. Seating is open. Advance tickets or reservations are not required.