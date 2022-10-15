Spanish art

Francisco Goya, The Parasol, ca. 1777, oil on linen, Museo del Prado, Madrid. One of the artworks to be included during William Feasley performance.

 Image provided

After a hiatus of nearly two and a half years, the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center returns to a regular schedule of live programming.

“William Feasley: Echoes of Goya” will take place in the Bromeley Family Theater on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos