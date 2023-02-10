The Southern Tier Symphony is ready to “Celebrate Genius” with the works of several popular Classical composers this weekend.

The symphony will perform concerts for Series II of its 20th season, titled “Celebrate Genius,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y., and 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

