OLEAN, N.Y. — The Southern Tier Symphony invites the community to its 20th anniversary celebration on May 6 in Olean and May 7 in Bradford, Pa.
It will be an event full of fanfare. In addition to a performance with trumpeting, all orchestral instruments will be on full display. The display continues after the concert, with a reception of memorabilia and the chance to meet musicians.
It will begin as it has for over 80 concerts across two decades, with the professional musicians of the Southern Tier Symphony commanding the stage. This performance will take the audience on a trip down memory lane. Symphony founder, John Whitney’s arrangement of the Empire Strikes Back will be a featured favorite.
“This concert has it all,” said Ben Grow, music director and conductor of the Southern Tier Symphony. “For folks who know this music through movies, they’ll recognize songs they love. And for tried-and-true classical music devotees, it’ll be a satisfying experience. If you like trumpets, you got it. If you grew up playing the clarinet, we’ve got you covered. There’s plenty of singing strings too. In this concert every instrument has its chance to shine.”
Beyond the plan for breathtaking conducting, musicianship and song selection, is the chance to mingle and reminisce in the afterglow.
Immediately following the performance, audience members can pass by a flow of photos and stories from the past and attend a commemorative 20th anniversary celebration reception with finger foods on hand.
The special anniversary reception is sponsored by Community Bank Trust Services. Community Bank, N.A. has been a long-time supporter of the Symphony.
“We are so glad to share this milestone moment with our entire community,” said Laura Peterson, executive director of the Southern Tier Symphony. “And we couldn’t be happier to be able to offer a reception with the support of our community partner since the start. Community Bank and Community Bank Trust Services has been with us since the dream began to have a professional symphony in our community. They have been in our corner and backed us all these years.”
The Southern Tier Symphony invites the community to celebrate its 20th anniversary celebration and reception May 6 at 7:30 p.m., St. Bonaventure University Quick Arts Center, and May 7 at 3 p.m., University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Blaisdell Hall.
Check www.southerntiersymph.org for tickets and information.